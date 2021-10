Looking For Your Updated Feedback

One of the areas I get the most cold emails about are career paths into product management, especially for folks without engineering backgrounds. I wrote my thoughts up on this back in 2014 but a lot has changed in the world. More APIs, modularity, microservices and low code. But also growth in new complex areas such as crypto.

Curious from all of you whether my advice still applies?

ODE TO A NON TECHNICAL PRODUCT MANAGER

and specifically from that post

