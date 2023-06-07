I Can’t Stop Marveling at SF’s Driverless Cars

My daughter and I love San Francisco’s driverless cars from Cruise and Waymo. It’s extraordinary to see these autonomous vehicles putter around our streets, sometimes with non-driver passengers in the back seats.

I know they’re not perfect. I know lots of capital was spent and commercialization has been slower than some pundits imagined (although some of the reasons are up for debate). And the left-turn problem is more interesting to me than the trolley problem. But I can’t help but think ‘moonshot in motion’ when I see them and it brings wonder to our faces, which helps reinforce and remember that technology continues to have amazing potential.

